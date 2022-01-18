Bob Saget

The late comedian met his first wife, Sherri Kramer, while in high school. The pair wed in 1982 and went on to welcome three daughters: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992. They split in 1997 after 15 years of marriage.

Saget went on a date with Katie Couric after his divorce and romanced Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus before meeting his second wife, Rizzo, in 2015 through a mutual friend. He married the blogger in October 2018. They were still together at the time of his death in January 2022.