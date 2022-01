Dave Coulier

Coulier was briefly married to actress and model Jayne Modean from 1990 to 1992. The exes share son Luc, who was born in November 1990.

Us exclusively broke the news in June 2014 that Coulier was engaged to Bring, his “best friend,” after meeting nine years prior. The couple tied the knot in Paradise Valley, Montana, the following month surrounded by many of the actor’s Full House costars.