Jodie Sweetin

The Merry & Bright actress was married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. She wed Cody Herpin in 2007, but the pair split three years later. The duo share daughter Zoie, who was born in 2008.

Sweetin welcomed her second daughter, Beatrix, in 2010 with then-boyfriend Morty Coyle. The pair tied the knot in 2012 but went their separate ways in 2016. The former child star announced in January 2022 that she got engaged to Mescal Wasilewski after four years of dating.