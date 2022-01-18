Mary-Kate Olsen

The Row designer dated a few men while she was in college, but it wasn’t until her rumored romance with Heath Ledger that her love life became a hot topic. Mary-Kate was reportedly dating the late actor at the time of his death in January 2008. She moved on with Nate Lowman in October 2008 after meeting through mutual friends. The pair split after nearly two years together in February 2010.

Mary-Kate married Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015 after dating for three years. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the former child star signed a divorce petition and then sought an emergency order to end her marriage. (New York City courts were not accepting filings at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.) The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2021.