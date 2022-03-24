A Challenging Withdrawal

“The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey,” Coulier wrote, in part, via his March 2022 social media message, tagging wife Melissa Coulier. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️.”