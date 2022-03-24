Numbing the Pain

“It was a huge shift in my life. Everything I had known from the time I was 5 years old suddenly ended and it was like saying goodbye to a family I had loved very, very much,” Sweetin told her Dancing With the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, during an April 2016 episode. “At such a young age it really was a huge loss for me, I didn’t know how to grieve. Drugs and alcohol just sort of numbed everything.”

Sweetin continued: “I was doing cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol and all of that. The darkest moments for me weren’t necessarily winding up in the hospital or anything like that. It was those quiet moments alone when I just hated the person I had become.”