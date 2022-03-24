Sobriety Is Cathartic

“I’m coming up on a year sober, and the last time I drank was the worst time ever in my drinking history,” Sweetin exclusively told Us in November 2009. “It definitely was the time where I realized I didn’t want to be that person any more and was so spiritually and mentally miserable that I couldn’t continue on that way.”

The actress — who shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin and daughter Beatrix with ex-husband Morty Coyle — credits motherhood as why she’s since remained clean.

“Having Zoie changed everything and made me realize the person I want to be and the example I want to be for her,” she explained. “Now I get to make different choices and be the mom that I want to be. I’m at a point in my life now where I feel like I get to be completely honest. [Writing my memoir] is cathartic and been a real burden lifted off of me.”