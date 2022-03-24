Tanner-Sized Support

“I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help,” Stamos confessed during a Writers in Treatment event in March 2019. “I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

He added: “Thank God, my wife [Caitlin McHugh] and my new son [Billy] will only know me as a sober husband and father. This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”