Brothers and Friends

After Stamos attended Saget’s November 2018 wedding to Rizzo, 42, he reflected on the occasion in an emotional Instagram post. “Sometimes in life, the least likely person that you’d think would turn out to be your lifelong friend, someone who is there for you through the ups and downs and sideways’s- a brother and a confidant,” the former Grandfathered star wrote at the time. “Someone to laugh with and cry with, but mostly laugh with, – well Bob turned out to be all that and more.”