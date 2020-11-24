Engaged!

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel: ‘Now I Get to Hold Him Forever’

By
Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Brandon Frankel After More Than 1 Year of Dating 3
 Courtesy of Gabourey Sidibe/Instagram
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

He Put a Ring on It

The newly engaged couple posed for photos after Sidibe said “yes!”

Back to top