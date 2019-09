Aug. 30, 2014

They do! In a stunning ceremony at the Chateau Artisan castle in Miami, Union and Wade tied the knot. The day was picture-perfect, and mostly planned by the groom. “Secretly this is his princess moment,” Union told Ellen DeGeneres in 2014. “He has waited for this for a long time. He’s been hoarding bridal magazines. He’s very ready… Every aspect — aspects I didn’t even know went into wedding planning — he is on.”