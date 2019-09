Nov. 18, 2014

The goofy pair decided to strike some hilarious poses at the NBA player’s Runwade event in Miami, on Nov. 18, 2014. Union previously expressed how much she adores her husband’s sense of humor, telling Glamour in its February 2014 issue: “He had wisdom that comes with facing an insane amount of adversity. He’s sweet, funny, honest about his shortcomings.”