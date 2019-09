October 4, 2017

“I’ve had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union wrote in her October 2017 book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.” Wade later showed his support, tweeting: “My wife is one strong individual!!!”