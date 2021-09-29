September 2021

In her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, Union opened up about the moment she found out that Wade had fathered a child with someone else during a break from their relationship.

“It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived,” she wrote in the 2021 book. “But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. … I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”

Union detailed how the couple worked through the initial pain to get to a better place at the time, explaining, “Each day, he had worked to be forgiven, and I had chosen to do so. And part of this journey of making peace with our love is also making peace with ourselves.”

That journey now includes her having to explain the eggplant emoji to her husband. While promoting her book on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Bad Boys II actress revealed that Wade is a fan of a slim fit pant. “And the thing about a slim fit pant,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel on September 29. “If you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman — I was like, ‘Uh, there’s lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut.’”

It’s safe to say, the vegetable icon started popping up a lot in the comments on his Instagram. “He’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'” she said, admitting he didn’t know the meaning behind the eggplant then, but “he knows now. I think it’s the goal. I think it’s the goal to have his comments section filled with eggplant [emojis].”