In her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, Union opened up about the moment she found out that Wade had fathered a child with someone else during a break from their relationship.

“It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived,” she wrote in the 2021 book. “But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. … I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”

Union detailed how the couple worked through the initial pain to get to a better place at the time, explaining, “Each day, he had worked to be forgiven, and I had chosen to do so. And part of this journey of making peace with our love is also making peace with ourselves.”