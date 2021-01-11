Birthdays Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With Vintage Car Ahead of His 39th Birthday: ‘She Raised the Bar’ By Johnni Macke January 11, 2021 Courtesy of Dwyane Wade/Instagram 6 4 / 6 Happy Birthday A bow topped the white car in the couple’s driveway. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News