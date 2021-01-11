Birthdays

Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With Vintage Car Ahead of His 39th Birthday: ‘She Raised the Bar’

By
Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With Vintage Car Ahead of His 39th Birthday
 Courtesy of Zaire Wade/Instagram
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Surprise!

Wade was greeted by his loved ones and a vintage 1988 Mercedes ahead of his birthday.

Back to top