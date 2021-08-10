Pics

Anne Heche Kicks Off Galerie House of Art and Design Event to Benefit New York Hospital

By
Galerie House Art Design Kicks Off Hamptons With Anne Heche Sara Story Interior Design
 Joe Schildhorn/BFA
6
5 / 6
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Sara Story

The interior designer gave the house’s old-school wood paneling a modern update.

Back to top