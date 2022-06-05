How Did She Get Involved In Interior Design?

Alix relocated from Connecticut to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2020 shortly after calling off her planned nuptials.

“I felt like my world had been rocked,” Alix said during an interview with the University of Florida’s alumni magazine in May 2021, noting that her eating disorder struggles were a contributing factor. “I picked myself up, not just by going to therapy but also because I was surrounded by a village of people who kept telling me, ‘This will all make sense someday.’ That’s when I realized I had to give my pain a purpose.”