Leighton Meester

The Country Strong costars sparked romance speculation in January 2011 after they were spotted getting cozy during a Golden Globes afterparty. The duo were “inseparable the entire night,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that Hedlund was seen embracing the Gossip Girl alum.

“She wrapped her arm completely around his neck and pulled him for a quick peck on the lips,” the eyewitness said, adding that the pair exited together.