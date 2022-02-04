Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

Still In Love

Nearly 15 years after they tied the knot, Yearwood gushed about what makes her husband a great partner. “At the end of the day, even when I’m mad at him, [Garth] listens,” the “How Do I Live” singer told Us. “Even when I think he’s not listening to me, he is. And he’s kind. He’s very generous and he’s very thoughtful.”

She added that Brooks still makes an effort to be a gentleman both on and off stage. “He does call me ‘Miss Yearwood’ at home. And I’m like, ‘Dude, like, we’ve been together for a long time. You can call me Trisha,” Yearwood continued. “It’ll just be, like, ‘Miss Yearwood’ or ‘the queen.’ And I never asked him to call me the queen. I never asked him to bow. I allow him to, but I don’t ask him. I don’t make him do that.”