Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

‘Too Much’ Touring

While celebrating the end of the U.S. Garth Brooks Stadium Tour with Yearwood in August 2022, Brooks hinted that it was time for a break. “I don’t think we’ll ever do a stadium tour again, ever. It’s just too much on the crew,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “These guys haven’t been home in six months. … I just want to be wherever that woman [Trisha] is, and I’ll be happy.”

Yearwood, for her part, called the end of the run “bittersweet,” adding, “The last show is always the special one. This is something that, even though some of us will work together again, it’ll never be like this exact moment.”