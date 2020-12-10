Celebrity Coming Out Stories: Raven-Symone, Dan Levy and More

Jodie Foster

After decades of speculation, the two-time Oscar winner confirmed her sexual orientation in a moving speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Awards for Lifetime Achievement at the 2013 Golden Globes. “There is no way I could ever stand here without acknowledging one of the deepest loves of my life, my heroic co-parent, expert in love, my soul sister in life…Cydney Bernard,” she said of her former partner. “I am so proud of our modern family.” The two share sons Charlie and Kit.

The duo later split, and in April 2014, Foster married actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison.