Sara Gilbert

The Talk co-host quietly came out in July 2010 during a press conference at the Television Critics Association in L.A. In March 2014, she confessed during an episode of the CBS talk show that she realized she was gay while dating former Roseanne costar Johnny Galecki in the early ’90s. She married songwriter-producer Linda Perry that same month, and in February 2015, the women welcomed son Rhodes. Four years later, Gilbert filed for legal separation from Perry.