Celebrity Coming Out Stories: Raven-Symone, Dan Levy and More

Maria Bello

The actress revealed she had been in a long-term relationship with her female friend in a New York Times column in November 2013. The Prisoners star was previously with TV executive Dan McDermott, with whom she had son Jackson. One month later, she shared a “modern family” picture of herself, ex McDermott, girlfriend Clare Munn, and Jackson via Twitter.

Following her split from Munn, Bello moved on with chef Dominique Crenn, who proposed to the actress in Paris in December 2019.