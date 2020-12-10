Celebrity Coming Out Stories: Raven-Symone, Dan Levy and More

Rosie O’Donnell

The comedian didn’t hold back while performing at the Ovarian Cancer Research benefit in 2002. “I’m a dyke! I don’t know why people make such a big deal about the gay thing,” she told the audience. “People are confused, they’re shocked, like this is a big revelation to somebody.” O’Donnell is mom to Parker, Blake, and Vivienne with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter; the couple was married for four years until their split in 2008. In January 2013, she welcomed a baby girl with late second wife, Michelle Rounds, and the pair finalized their divorce two years later.