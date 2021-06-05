Alexandra Shipp and More LGBTQ Celebs Share Heartfelt Coming Out Stories

Alexandra Shipp

The Love, Simon actress came out publicly in June 2021 via Instagram and shared how accepting her sexuality has made such a positive impact on her life.

“It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be,” Shipp wrote. “Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F–KING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you.”

She starred as Hayley Kiyoko’s love interest in the singer’s “Chance” music video, which was released the day before her announcement.