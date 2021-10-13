Amber Portwood

During an October 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber revealed that writing her second memoir inspired her to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“People are going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual,” the reality star told producers at the time. “That I have had a relationship with a woman for 8 months before.”

Even though the 16 and Pregnant alum wasn’t sure that everyone in her life would be open to her news, she explained that she was coming out because of her children.

“[They] are a really big factor of why,” Amber — who shares daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and son James with ex Andrew Glennon — said at the time. “I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad. I don’t want them to look at other people who are like this and think it’s bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever? Which is actually what I was planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this.”