‘Family Karma’ Star Amrit Kapai Details 'Overwhelming' Coming Out to Family

Amrit Kapai

Family Karma star Amrit Kapai recalled the emotional moment he first came out to his grandmother on television during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2021.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I was very overwhelmed when I was re-watching it and re-experiencing it all over again. But I thought the final product was so tasteful,” Kapai said in the interview. “I mean, with a moment like that, there isn’t any editing that’s necessary because the words, the conversation, the expressions, everything speaks for itself and everything speaks volumes. Putting aside that, it was a little bit of a somber moment, and there were some happy, there were some sad, but overall, I was very satisfied with how the finished product came out.”

The reality star added that the Bravo series aired about “90 percent” of the conversation as it happened. “There was no sugarcoating any of it,” he continued. “There was no beating around the bush. That’s how I remember it. I know I said I blacked it out, not because I was under the influence, but because it’s one of those moments in life where you just… It’s a very intense moment, and we block those out of our memory for better or for worse. It was a lot to re-watch over again and experience it all over again.”