Carl Nassib

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” the athlete opened up in a video via Instagram in June 2021.

Nassib, who is the first active NFL player to be publicly out, shared that he would also be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project in an attempt to help raise awareness.

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” the Las Vegas Raiders defense end continued. “I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”