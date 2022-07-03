Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked actress, who is gearing up the play Elphaba in Jon Chu’s 2023 adaptation of the stage play, publicly came out as bisexual in July 2022 — which took her a long time to publicly admit it.

“[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently,” Erivo told British Vogue. “Rather than being chastised for that, we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”