Elvira

The Mistress of the Dark, a.k.a. Cassandra Peterson, publicly came out in her 2021 memoir, reflecting on being friends with her longtime girlfriend, Teresa Wierson, for six years before things turned romantic.

“After coming home from a movie, I told her goodnight and suddenly felt compelled to kiss her — on the mouth. As shocked as she was, I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing?” Elvira wrote in Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark. “I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused.”