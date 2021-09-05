Emily Hampshire

During a September 2021 podcast with Demi Lovato, Hampshire revealed that people began asking if she was gay after she began dating Teddy Geiger, who had come out as transgender in 2017.

“I said to [my Schitt’s Creek costar] Dan [Levy], ‘This is so weird. What am I?’ Because I truly just fell in love with a person, and where they were on the gender spectrum did not matter to me. And since then, it really doesn’t matter to me. I have to like the person. I’m really attracted to a person’s vibe,” she shared. Levy then recalled the fan-favorite scene in which David and Stevie talk about their broader tastes in wine. “He was like, ‘You’re pansexual. Don’t you watch our show?'”