Emma Corrin

The Crown star publicly came out as queer in August 2021, after previously posting photos wearing a chest binder. At the time, the England native shared an ITV News interview clip about their sexuality via Instagram, captioning it, “First time addressing my queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key!”

In the video, the Golden Globes winner said, “My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”