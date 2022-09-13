The Crown’s Erin Doherty Worried She’d ‘Risk’ Her Career by Coming Out

Erin Doherty

“I won’t name names, but when I got The Crown, I felt a lot of pressure to withhold my sexuality,” the English actress — who played Princess Anne on the Netflix series — told The Telegraph in September 2022. “There was a period of time when I was like, ‘Do I get to be open about this in order to have a successful career?’ And the fact that that question still went through my mind, and may still go through other people’s minds, is so gutting.”

Doherty, who has been in a relationship with fellow actress Sophie Melville since 2017, ultimately decided to publicly come out as gay to combat the narrative that LGBTQ+ actors need to hide their sexuality. “I’m really aware of all the people who have lived years and years and years, either in shame or denial, or just hiding — actors, actresses definitely stopping it getting out there in order to have a career — and I just want to be a part of trying to do something about that,” she said.