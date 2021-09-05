Gigi Goode

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum came out as trans-nonbinary in August 2021. “Almost eight months ago, in January, right at the beginning of the year, I decided to begin the process of hormone replacement therapy,” the model said in an Instagram video. “Which is the process of taking estrogen and testosterone blockers, differing on the person, as a means of bringing in the woman and pushing out the man.”

The reality star then confirmed that she identifies as “a trans-nonbinary person” who uses she/her pronouns. She also revealed that she’s in the process of legally changing her name to Gigi. “I knew when I started, I wanted this to be a journey I was going on by myself, on my own, without any input from the outside world,” Goode concluded, insisting she kept her story private until she had time to process everything on her own. “The only people that really knew that I was going through this were me and my mom and my close friends living across the street, which is exactly the way that I wanted it, up until this point.”