“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” the singer said during an April 2022 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women.”

The Hidden Figures star continued: “I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary. When I see people, I see your energy first. I don’t see like, how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love. With any beautiful spirit.”