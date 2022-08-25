Hunger Games’ Jena Malone Comes Out as Pansexual

Jena Malone

“I guess it felt like I was a heterosexual man in a woman’s body,” the actress began in August 2022 via Instagram. “I visualized his desires and placed them on to me. But this was never the whole of the story that was meant for me. So I’ve been learning a new way to tell it. Using words to guide me not define me. That my sexual identity has more to teach and to tell me. Finding words that feel more right to explore in my telling. Pansexuality. Sapiosexuality. Polyamory.”

Malone added, “A fuller spectrum of understanding that my story is demanding of me. And I’m honoring it today with this soft and sleepy little stretch of a dance. I love humans. So there’s that ❤️❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈❤️❤️.”