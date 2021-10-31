Kal Penn Comes Out, Reveals Engagement to Partner of 11 Years

Kal Penn

The Designated Survivor alum opened up about his sexuality his November 2021 book, You Can’t Be Serious. Penn revealed he has been in a relationship with his partner, Josh, for 11 years, and they are engaged.

“I mean, you know, Josh and I’ve been together for 11 years,” Penn told CBS’ Sunday Morning in October 2021 while promoting his memoir. “We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, for me and writing about it, I think the tricky thing was, you’re right, it’s very matter-of-fact in our lives, and when you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always.”