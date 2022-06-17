Kesha

“🌈Happy pride! 🌈 In case I haven’t been straightforward enough (LOL),” Kesha wrote via Instagram in June 2022 alongside a photo of herself in an open field. “I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you.”

The “Die Young” singer revealed in the social media caption that “I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people,” adding that “I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun ☀️. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?”

She concluded: I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all 🌟I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved.”