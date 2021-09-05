Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez on Coming Out After Show's Storyline

Lee Rodriguez

The Never Have I Ever star reflected on her own coming out journey, months after her Netflix character did the same. Her character, Fabiola, identifies as a lesbian while Rodriguez came out as queer in October 2020.

“It is ultimately my choice to share,” she wrote in a Cosmopolitan essay published in August 2021. “I could have kept it to myself, and I would have been just fine. But I feel like people were assuming based on my past dating history, which I didn’t appreciate. I asked, ‘Why are people assuming my sexuality?’ I kind of felt pressured, in a way, to share that part of me. I knew it was going to be a thing when taking on the role of Fabiola and I was prepared for that because it’s not okay for straight actors to take queer roles. I personally would not have taken the role if I wasn’t.”

She added, “When people kept asking me [about her identity], I felt like maybe I didn’t look like a queer person. But you shouldn’t have to explain your queerness. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for your queerness or proof that you’re a valid queer person.”