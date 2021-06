Lio Tipton

The movie star, known for playing Jessica in 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love, publicly came out as nonbinary during Pride month in 2021. “Hi. My name is Lio,” they wrote via Instagram. “My pronouns are they/them. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ Lio.”