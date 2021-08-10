Lloyd Spencer

The Below Deck Mediterranean star came out as sexually fluid to his coworkers in an August 2021 episode of the Bravo show.

“I was absolutely not planning on opening up about that whatsoever. It was purely an in-the-moment thing, the level of comfort and security I felt around [my team], and the topics of conversation that had previously been discussed that evening was certainly a big factor in that,” the reality star told E! News about deciding to share his truth on television.

In the episode, the deckhand labeled himself as “90 percent straight,” which he noted wasn’t actually right.

“Yeah the 90 percent straight thing was my realization that I said it on television and kind of trying to stop it from spiraling to a full confessional of my entire life, but if I were to put it in a statement of such, I completely believe in like a fluid spectrum and as any part of my life, I might move on that spectrum up or down,” he added at the time.