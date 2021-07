Tyler Posey

The Teen Wolf star revealed how his girlfriend, musician Phem, helped him embrace his sexuality.

“[Phem] helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess,” Posey told NME magazine in July 2021. “No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”