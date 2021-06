‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) were an unexpected pair, but an important one all the same. Ramirez portrayed one of the longest-running LGBTQ characters in television history, appearing in more than 200 episodes across 11 seasons before exiting the series in 2016. Though they didn’t get their happy ending, the couple helped the ABC series make great strides for representation.