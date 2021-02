August 24, 2015

Eskimo kisses for all! George and his wife attended a Casamigos Tequila bash at the Ushuaia Beach Hotel in Ibiza, Spain, where they snuggled adorably. “George and Amal were very affectionate throughout the trip,” an observer told Us at the time. “They were dancing and mingling with friends, but they managed to never stray too far from one another. They were always holding hands.”