George and Amal Clooney’s Love Story

February 1, 2016

The Ocean’s Eleven actor posed adoringly with his wife at the premiere of Hail, Caesar! in Westwood, California, in February 2016. Prior to the confirmation of Amal’s first pregnancy in February 2017, the hunk always claimed he wasn’t the parenting type. “I don't really [think about it]," he said in May 2015 during an interview on CBS This Morning when asked about having kids with the human rights attorney. "I mean, I've thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn't been high on my list."