February 8, 2018

The Oscar winner raved about his wife during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. “I have to say, before I had the twins, I felt that about her. I felt that I had met someone who I would absolutely, you know, trade my life for,” he gushed. “I met someone who her life meant more to me than my life. And I’d never had that experience before.”