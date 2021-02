November 17, 2020

In his GQ Icon of the Year profile, George credited his wife with changing his views about settling down. “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids.’ … And then everything changed,” he recalled. “I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”