George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline

September 2022

The twosome dished about what keeps the romance alive while celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

“It does start with love,” George told CBS Mornings. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”

Amal, for her part, noted that while it’s “99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” it’s important to be “open” and “not cynical” when it comes to love.

“I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly,” she told her husband, adding that their copasetic relationship is “madness to some of their friends.”